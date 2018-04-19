Monopoly: Special edition Edinburgh board to be released

Players will be able to pass go around the capital with new Auld Reekie-themed tokens.

Monopoly: Public to vote on new customised Edinburgh tokens. Monopoly

A new official Edinburgh version of Monopoly is hitting the shops soon, 20 years on from the first.

The special edition of the popular board game will take players around the Scottish capital as they gobble up property, get put in jail and financially ruin family members at Christmas.

It follows the original 1998 Edinburgh edition, which was the first Monopoly board themed around a UK city outside of London.

For this new version, the traditional Monopoly playing tokens such as the racing car, top hat and boot will get the boot to be replaced by new Auld Reekie-inspired items.

Amongst the tokens could be a bust of Edinburgh's most famous son Sir Sean Connery - or perhaps the first woman to sit in Bute House, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.

Other mooted possibilities include a panda, a comedic mask, a rugby ball, a miniature Sir Chris Hoy and a miniature Edinburgh Castle, with a public vote to ultimately decide which six will be made.

The board game's maker Winning Moves UK also said there is a good chance the traditional Scottie dog playing piece will be tweaked to resemble Edinburgh's beloved Greyfriars Bobby.

It will be the first time a Scottish city has received the honour of its own tokens as well as its own board.

Since the first Edinburgh edition 20 years ago, several versions based on other Scottish cities have been released, including Glasgow, Aberdeen, Dundee and - most recently - Stirling.

Winning Moves UK's Benjamin Thompson said: "Scotland's capital city has grown and changed enormously, now with its own parliament and a whole new generation of people.

"The tokens will be customised for the first time in Scotland and will all be dedicated to Edinburgh.

"The Monopoly streets will all be Edinburgh landmarks and also new will be the chance and community chest cards which will be very heavily Edinburgh-themed.

"One could send players back three spaces for getting stuck in traffic on Queensferry Road whilst another could reward players with a VIP visit around Edinburgh Castle."

He said the game would be a "love letter to Edinburgh".

Mr Thompson added: "We are expecting to be very spoilt for choice for landmarks to fill this board.

"This very special edition will go into production to be ready in time for this Christmas and will hit shop shelves this October."

