CCTV appeal after armed robber targets Scotmid store

The raid took place at the shop in Walter Scott Avenue, Edinburgh, on Sunday evening.

Raid: No-one was injured.

Police have issued a CCTV image of a man they wish to trace in connection with an armed robbery at a convenience store.

The Scotmid shop in Walter Scott Avenue, Edinburgh, was targeted at around 7.20pm on Sunday.

Police would not say whether the robber managed to steal anything.

Detective constable Stevie Herd from Gayfield CID said: "While no-one was harmed during this robbery, it was a terrifying ordeal for the staff members to endure and we continue to treat this matter with the utmost seriousness.

"We believe that the man in the CCTV footage can assist with our inquiries and if you recognise him then please contact police immediately."

Anyone with information can contact police on 101.

