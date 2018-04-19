Person dies after being hit by train at railway station

The incident happened at Drem railway station in East Lothian on Thursday.

Death: Officers are at the scene. Geograph by JThomas

A person has died after being struck by a London to Edinburgh train.

The incident happened at Drem railway station in East Lothian shortly after midday.

A stretch of the East Coast mainline is currently blocked, with services being suspended.

Commuters have been warned to expect major delays.

A British Transport Police spokeswoman said: "Officers are currently on scene alongside paramedics, however a person has sadly been pronounced dead.

"Officers are now working to identify the person and inform their next of kin."

A Virgin Trains East Coast spokesman said: "We deeply regret to inform customers that another fatality has occurred and a person has been hit by a train between Berwick Upon Tweed and Edinburgh.

"At present, all lines are currently blocked."

