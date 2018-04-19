Antique dealer offered tiger's head and claws for sale

Richard Wales was fined £1000 after admitting trying to sell the illegal items on eBay.

Tiger: Wales broke laws designed to protect endangered species. COPFS

An antique dealer who illegally offered parts of a tiger and leopard for sale has been fined £1000.

Richard Wales offered a tiger's head and claws for sale on Gumtree and eBay, as well as a leopard's claws.

He pled guilty to breaching regulations designed to protect endangered species from illegal trade at Jedburgh Sheriff Court on Thursday.

Police raided Wales' home in September 2015 and found a tiger's head mounted on the wall.

Sale: Police found a tiger's head mounted on a shield. COPFS

Wales said he had removed the head from a tiger rug and mounted it on a wooden shield.

An expert from the Animal and Plant Health Agency identified the tiger head as being the same one offered for sale online.

Other eBay adverts, from Wales' "theexplorersstudy" account, offered tiger and leopard claws for sale.

Selling parts of tigers an leopards is illegal withut a licence from the UK Government's Defra department.

Court: The items were offered for sale on eBay. COPFS

Prosecutors were also granted an order forfeiting the tiger's head, which is valued at £3,200.

Laura Buchan, assistant procurator fiscal, said: "This illegal trade has a harmful effect on the conservation status of tigers and contributes to their decline in the wild.

"Richard Wales failed in his responsibilities and as a result stands convicted of a criminal offence.

"It's vitally important that those in the antiques trade fully understand the legislation as well as take seriously their obligations in respect of the trade in items from endangered species."

