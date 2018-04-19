Smoked salmon recalled over food poisoning fears

The recall notice affects two products from the Ru An Fhoder Smokehouse.

Salmon: Customers advised to return products (file pic). John Ross Jr

Two salmon products are being recalled over fears of potential food poisoning.

Food Standards Scotland (FSS) issued the recall notice for the Ru An Fhoder Smokehouse products because of "inadequate procedures to control Clostridium botulinum".

The Fife producer's hot and cold smoked salmon with use-by dates of May 6 is being recalled as a precautionary measure.

The FSS notice said: "Ru An Fhoder Smokehouse is recalling two products as a precautionary measure because of concerns about the company's procedures to control Clostridium botulinum.

"This means the products below could be a possible health risk.

"No other Ru An Fhoder Smokehouse products are known to be affected.

"However, if you have bought any of the above products do not eat it. Instead, return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund. "

