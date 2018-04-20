CCTV appeal to trace man following break-in at cafe

A cash register was stolen during an early morning raid at a cafe in Midlothain.

Appeal: Do you recognise this man?

Police have released CCTV images of a man they want to trace following a break-in at a cafe in Midlothian.

A cash register was stolen from Sheriffhall Cafe, at Campend Farm in Dalkeith around 4.45am on Wednesday, February 21.

Officers say the man in the images may be able to help with their investigation.

He is thought to be in his late teens, around 5ft 7in tall and has a slim build.

Police constable Jordan Stevenson of Musselburgh CIU said: "I'd urge anyone who may recognise the male pictured, or who has any other information which may be able to assist with the investigation, to get in touch with us as soon as possible."

CCTV: Probe into break-in.

