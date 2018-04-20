Cat discovered abandoned in carrier at side of road

Gustav is being looked after by a charity after he was found in West Lothian on Tuesday.

Gustav was found in a carrier. Scottish SPCA

A cat has been abandoned at the side of a road.

Gustav was discovered in a carrier on Firbank Grove, East Calder in West Lothian, on Tuesday.

He is now being looked after at the Scottish SPCA animal rescue and rehoming centre in Glasgow.

Scottish SPCA inspector Jenni Surgeon said: "It appears that someone has abandoned Gustav in a cat carrier.

"He could have escaped the carrier and easily run on to the road and been killed by an oncoming vehicle.

"Gustav is now doing well in our care and we will look after him until we can find him a loving new home.

"This is not only a cruel incident but it is also a crime and we're appealing for anyone with information to get in touch."

Anyone found guilty of abandoning an animal can be banned from keeping them for life.

Anyone with information is being urged to contact the Scottish SPCA animal helpline on 03000 999 999.

