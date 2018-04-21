Man charged after 'robbery involving gun' at shop

The raid is said to have happened at Scotmid in Walter Scott Avenue in Edinburgh.

Raid: Man due to appear in court.

A man has been charged after an alleged gun robbery at a shop.

A three-figure sum of cash was stolen after a handgun was allegedly used to threaten the workers at 7.20pm on Sunday.

A 42-year-old man is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Detectives would like to thank the public for their support during the investigation."

