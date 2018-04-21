  • STV
Violence warning ahead of 'momentous' Hibs v Celtic match

Andy McLaren Andy McLaren

Extra police officers have been drafted in for the game at Easter Road on Saturday.

Easter Road: Fans will be searched ahead of match.
Easter Road: Fans will be searched ahead of match. SNS

A warning has been issued to fans ahead of the game at Easter Road, which could see Celtic clinch the league title.

Extra officers have been drafted in to deal with violence and antisocial behaviour.

Fans will also be searched and have been told not to attend the sell-out match at 12.30pm if they don't already have a ticket.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Following the game, a robust police presence will be in place throughout key areas of the city to deter incidents such as antisocial behaviour and violence."

Chief inspector Alan Carson added: "We are fully aware of the significance of this match, in terms of the potential for Celtic to clinch the Premiership title and also in terms of European qualification for Hibs. It's also momentous in relation to managers and players returning to their former clubs.

"There will undoubtedly be an electric atmosphere within Easter Road and we want to ensure this is an enjoyable experience for all those in attendance.

"With that in mind, please behave appropriately and make sure your actions do not put yourself or others at risk.

"Entry to the match will be by ticket only. The Celtic allocation is sold out and the message is simple - if you don't have a ticket, don't come to the game."

He continued: "You will be searched on approach to the stadium and asked to show your ticket prior to arriving at the turnstiles. When any stand reaches capacity the turnstiles will be closed - no one else will be permitted entry.

"Alcohol, weapons and flares are strictly forbidden and, should you be found in possession of these, you will be refused entry to the match and arrested.

"I would take the opportunity to remind all supporters of the drinking byelaw that exists in Edinburgh which will very much be enforced.

"There will be a significant police presence to make sure everyone is kept safe and disruption to the rest of the city is kept to a minimum."

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.