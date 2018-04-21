Royal wedding invitation for defibrillator champion

Lynn Cleal runs St John and the City, which has seen 135 defibrillators installed in Edinburgh.

'Very proud': Lynn Cleal. St John Scotland

The woman behind a project to install public access defibrillators in Edinburgh has been invited to the royal wedding.

Lynn Cleal, who leads the St John and the City project, has helped the charity install more than 135 defibrillators across the city, some of which have already saved lives.

She will now attend the celebrations at Windsor Castle next month for the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Ms Cleal is one of 2500 people from around the UK specially invited to watch the arrivals of the Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and see the start of the carriage procession.

She said: "I am absolutely delighted to be invited to the royal wedding - I'm still in shock at hearing the news.

"I'm very proud to be there as a representative for the city of Edinburgh and the team at St John Scotland."

Ms Cleal was nominated by the Queen's representative in Edinburgh, Lord Lieutenant Frank Ross.

He said: "Lynn is very deserving of the nomination and I hope she has a fantastic day to remember.

"As an inspiring volunteer, she works tirelessly to help St John Scotland's life-saving work with the St John and the City project.

"Lynn will be a great ambassador for Edinburgh at the royal wedding and I hope she enjoys a happy day of celebrations - she certainly deserves it."

