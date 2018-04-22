Man seriously injured after being 'stabbed' on street
Emergency services were called to Miller Street in Kirkcaldy, Fife, on Saturday.
A man has been seriously injured after an alleged stabbing on a street.
A 48-year-old man was found seriously injured at 4pm.
A police helicopter was called while the street was also cordoned off.
Officers have arrested a 35-year-old man in connection with the alleged attack.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Enquiries are continuing and anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland."
