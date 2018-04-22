Man seriously injured after being 'stabbed' on street

Emergency services were called to Miller Street in Kirkcaldy, Fife, on Saturday.

Police: A man has been arrested over alleged attack.

A man has been seriously injured after an alleged stabbing on a street.

Emergency services were called to Miller Street in Kirkcaldy, Fife, on Saturday.

A 48-year-old man was found seriously injured at 4pm.

A police helicopter was called while the street was also cordoned off.

Officers have arrested a 35-year-old man in connection with the alleged attack.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Enquiries are continuing and anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.