Two held after man 'stabbed in murder bid' on street

A man has been seriously injured after allegedly being stabbed in an attempted murder.

Emergency services were called to Miller Street in Kirkcaldy, Fife, on Saturday.

A 48-year-old man was found seriously injured at 4pm.

Officers have arrested a man and a woman, both 35, in connection with the alleged murder bid.

A police helicopter was called while streets were cordoned off following the incident.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Police in Fife have arrested a 35-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman in connection with the attempted murder of a 48-year-old man in the Miller Street area of Kirkcaldy which took place at around 4pm on Saturday.

"This incident resulted in a large police presence in the area.

"Enquiries are continuing and anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland on 101."

