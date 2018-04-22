Two held after man 'stabbed in murder bid' on street
Emergency services were called to Miller Street in Kirkcaldy, Fife, on Saturday.
A man has been seriously injured after allegedly being stabbed in an attempted murder.
Emergency services were called to Miller Street in Kirkcaldy, Fife, on Saturday.
A 48-year-old man was found seriously injured at 4pm.
Officers have arrested a man and a woman, both 35, in connection with the alleged murder bid.
A police helicopter was called while streets were cordoned off following the incident.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Police in Fife have arrested a 35-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman in connection with the attempted murder of a 48-year-old man in the Miller Street area of Kirkcaldy which took place at around 4pm on Saturday.
"This incident resulted in a large police presence in the area.
"Enquiries are continuing and anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland on 101."
Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.