Swan with baseball cap tangled around foot rescued

The Scottish SPCA and members of the public helped free the bird in Leith, Edinburgh.

Swan: Animal had cap tangled around its foot. Scottish SPCA

Animal rescue workers saved a swan which had a baseball cap tangled around its foot in a city waterway.

A member of the public reported the bird was in trouble at The Shore in Leith, Edinburgh earlier in April.

The Scottish SPCA were called out and attempted to catch the swan on the water.

They were helped by two local men on board a small boat.

Rescue: Men in boat assisted. Scottish SPCA

Scottish SPCA Animal Rescue Officer Melissa Maitland said: "The poor swan had been tangled up for some time.

"Two very kind gentlemen, Calum Mckay and Jim Mckenna, from the Malt and Hops pub, volunteered to take us out on their boat to rescue the swan.

"My colleague Sarah Auldsmith and I went out on the water to catch the swan which proved tough as she was so quick!"

She continued: "After several attempts of trying to catch her Darren Malcolm, another colleague, saved the day and was able to grab her with the swan hook from the river bank.

"He cut the cap off and she was quickly released back to her partner and settled back into her nest with eggs.

"We're all so glad we could help her and it's great to see her back in the water, where she belongs."

Safety: Swan returned to its nest. Scottish SPCA

