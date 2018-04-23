Edinburgh primary schools now meat-free every Monday

The city's council-run primaries will serve vegetarian-only meals at the start of each week.

Meat: Quorn dogs on the menu. STV

Meat is off the menu on Mondays at schools across Edinburgh, after the city council became the first in Scotland to sign up to a new campaign.

Pupils at council-run primaries will tuck in to vegetarian-only meals as part of the Meat Free Mondays campaign.

Royal High Primary kicked off the new menu with a chunky vegetable curry and Quorn dogs on Monday.

Schools and other institutions in England, Northern Ireland, Brazil, South Korea and the USA have also signed up to the campaign, which aims to promote healthy eating and raise awareness of environmental issues.

Education convener Ian Perry said: "Encouraging healthy eating is extremely important so it's fantastic that our primary pupils are being introduced to the benefits of eating less meet at a young age.

"By participating in Meat Free Monday schools are also raising awareness of the environmental impact of livestock production, as well as the poor standards in which some animals are farmed."

