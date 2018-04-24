Major power cut causes outage in Edinburgh's west end 

Electricity was reported to be out in several streets with buildings and traffic lights affected.

Power: Outage began on Tuesday morning. Google 2018

A power cut affected several streets in the west end of Edinburgh.

Electricity was reported to be out in streets including Melville Street, Charlotte Square and Stafford Street.

Social media users said the power cut began around 9am on Tuesday, with buildings and traffic lights affected.

SP Energy Networks said they had experienced a problem with supply at their Randolph Lane substation.

The firm said it hoped to restore power to all customers by 11.15am, with hundreds of premises being hit by the initial cut.

Postcodes EH1, EH2, EH3 and EH4 were affected.