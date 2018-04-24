Body found in city flat as police evacuate building

Officers are treating the death as unexplained following the discovery in Edinburgh.

Police: Incident on Halmyre Street. Google 2018

A building has been evacuated after police found a body in a flat in Edinburgh.

Officers made the discovery in Halmyre Street, Leith around 9.40am on Tuesday.

The fire service was called out to assist as the building was evacuated as a precaution.

The death is being treated as unexplained.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "There has been assessed to be no risk to the public and residents are thanked for their cooperation.

"The death is currently being treated as unexplained and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal."

