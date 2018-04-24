Body found in city flat as police evacuate building
Officers are treating the death as unexplained following the discovery in Edinburgh.
A building has been evacuated after police found a body in a flat in Edinburgh.
Officers made the discovery in Halmyre Street, Leith around 9.40am on Tuesday.
The fire service was called out to assist as the building was evacuated as a precaution.
The death is being treated as unexplained.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "There has been assessed to be no risk to the public and residents are thanked for their cooperation.
"The death is currently being treated as unexplained and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal."
