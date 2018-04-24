Woman punched after being sexually assaulted on train

The 30-year-old was struck on the jaw after she slapped the man who had attacked her.

Waverley: Attack happened on train from Newcastle (file pic).

A woman was punched in the face after slapping a man who sexually assaulted her on a train.

The incident happened on Thursday April 19 after the 30-year-old victim boarded the 6.30pm Newcastle to Edinburgh Waverley service operated by Virgin East Coast.

She was unable to find a seat on the train and stood next to a group of men who she had been chatting to at Newcastle station before boarding.

During the journey one of the men sexually assaulted her.

In response the woman slapped him and the man retaliated by punching her on the jaw.

A British Transport Police spokesman said: "Detectives are keen to speak with anyone who was on board this train and may have seen what happened.

"Any piece of information, no matter how small, could prove vital to the investigation."

Anyone with information should contact BTP on 0800 40 50 40.

