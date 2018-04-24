Man injured after being struck by lorry on busy road

Police have closed Musselburgh High Street, East Lothian, following the incident on Tuesday.

Collision: Emergency services called around 3.50pm (file pic).

A man has been injured after being hit by a lorry on a busy road.

The man was struck on Musselburgh High Street in East Lothian around 3.50pm on Tuesday.

Emergency services were called and the road was closed in both directions.

A police spokeswoman said the man had been taken to hospital.

His injuries are not thought to be serious.

The road was reopened in both directions around 4.15pm.

