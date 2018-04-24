Appeal after tractor and forklift truck stolen from farm

The vehicles, worth a combined value of £52,000, were taken from the farm on Monday.

Police are appealing for information after the theft of two high-value vehicles from a farm in Fife.

A tractor valued at £40,000 and a £12,000 forklift were stolen from Begg farm near Kirckaldy.

Officers believe that they were taken at some point between 4pm on Sunday and 8am on Monday morning.

The John Deere 6830 tractor is green and yellow and has the registration number SP11 AAE and the red Manitou Reach Forklift has the registration number SP08 BZG.

Detective Constable Ross Gribbons of Dunfermline CID said: "These were valuable farm vehicles which are essential for the work of the farm.

"This theft may well have happened in broad daylight and may have looked like the vehicles were being moved legitimately.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact us on 101 or via Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."

