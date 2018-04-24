St Andrews ranked top Scottish university for 11th time

The institution was the fifth-highest rated in the UK according to an annual guide.

University: Six other Scots institutions made top 50 (file pic). Rob Bishop

The University of St Andrews has been ranked one of the top five universities in the UK in an annual league table.

The institution remains number one in Scotland but has dropped from third overall in 2018 to fifth in the Complete University Guide 2019 rankings.

It comes behind Cambridge, Oxford, the London School of Economics and Imperial College London in the guide, published on Wednesday.

Other Scottish universities in the UK top 50 include Edinburgh in 23rd place and Glasgow in 24th, while Aberdeen has risen 12 places to be ranked 28th.

Dundee comes in 31st place while Strathclyde and Stirling are ranked 40th.

The Complete University Guide 2019 rankings are based on ten measures, including student satisfaction, research, entry standards, the proportion of good honours degrees awarded, graduate prospects and completion rates.

For the third year running, the guide has also published a ranking of specialist arts, drama and music institutions.

The Royal Conservatoire of Scotland has moved up five places to second place.

In separate listings covering 70 subjects, only five universities come top in more than two subjects.

The University of Strathclyde leads in seven, the University of Glasgow in five and St Andrews in three.

St Andrews has ranked top in Scotland since the guide was first published 11 years ago.

The university's Principal Professor Sally Mapstone said: "It's an honour to be top in Scotland after another very strong performance from the sector north of the border.

"St Andrews' values are those of a small, Scottish, and highly international university. We are outward looking, inclusive and focused on excellence.

"We see teaching quality and research excellence as commensurate, and we provide them in an environment that is beautiful, friendly and enriching."

