CCTV appeal after man punched on nightclub dance floor

The victim suffered a painful injury to his face in the incident, police have said.

Appeal: Detectives seeking witnesses.

Police have released CCTV images of a man they wish to speak to after another man was punched on the dance floor of a nightclub.

The victim was attacked in a club on Victoria Street, Edinburgh shortly after 12.30am on Sunday, April 1.

The 35-year-old man suffered serious injuries to his face.

Police say the man shown in the CCTV images could help with their inquiry.

They have appealed for witnesses and asked anyone who recognises the man to come forward.

Detective constable Iain Wallace said: "This assault resulted in the victim sustaining very painful injuries to his face.

"In addition to urging other patrons of the nightclub to contact us if they witnessed this incident, we are also keen to hear from anyone who can help identify the male in the CCTV images.

"Similarly, if you have any other information relevant to this investigation then please get in touch."

