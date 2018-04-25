Surf's up: Scotland's first artificial wave pool approved

Craigpark Quarry in Edinburgh will be transformed into Wavegarden Scotland.

Quarry: Artist's impression of the facility. Wavegarden Scotland

A disused quarry will be turned into an artificial surfing lake after the project was approved by planners.

Craigpark Quarry, near Ratho on the western outskirts of Edinburgh, will become Wavegarden Scotland, an artificial surf park and leisure complex.

Edinburgh council's development management sub-committee approved the project on Wednesday.

The development, powered by technology called The Cove, will be able to generate 1000 waves an hour ranging from 80cm to 2.4m, making it more convenient than many coastal locations.

It is hoped the new development will give Scotland an edge against other countries as surfing becomes an Olympic sport.

Andy Hadden, co-founder of developers Tartan Leisure Ltd, said: "We are thrilled that the plans for Wavegarden Scotland have been approved.

"We believe that this facility will deliver many benefits for the local community and for Scotland by offering world-class adventure leisure amenities alongside a wonderful country park, for walkers, runners and cyclists to enjoy.

"Alongside this, we expect to create up to 130 jobs and generate up to £11m for the local economy every year.

"Another very exciting aspect of Wavegarden Scotland is the opportunity to nurture surfing and sporting talent.

"With Scotland's own surfing team starting to make a mark on the global surf scene, we hope to inspire the next generation of surfers, life guards, and active outdoor enthusiasts."

'Having this facility will give the Scottish surfing team a huge edge when it comes to future competitions.' Mark Boyd

Mark Boyd, captain of Scotland's national surfing team, said: "We welcome Wavegarden Scotland's visionary project and look forward to practising our sport in safe and consistent waves.

"Having this facility will give the Scottish surfing team a huge edge when it comes to future competitions, to have this as a base will do wonders for the sport.

"Scotland's surf scene is growing and we have some exciting home grown talent breaking onto the scene.

"With surfing making its debut as an Olympic Sport at Tokyo 2020, Wavegarden Scotland will play a key role in encouraging and developing future Scottish surfers and putting this fantastic sport in the spotlight."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.