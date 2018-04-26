STV presenter's shock appearance in Avengers: Infinity War

Laura Miller makes a cameo appearance in a scene in the Marvel blockbuster.

Avengers: STV's Laura Miller had no idea she was in film. STV

Amid the cast of superheroes starring in Avengers: Infinity War a familiar face makes an appearance: STV's Laura Miller.

As the Marvel blockbuster hits cinema screens around the UK, it can be revealed STV's Edinburgh anchor makes a brief cameo.

Laura had no idea she was appearing in the film until critics described the moment in early reviews.

STV footage was used for a scene involving Elizabeth Olsen (Scarlet Witch) and Paul Bettany (Vision) in Edinburgh, shortly before an action sequence set in some of the city's most famous landmarks.

The footage was used for a news report on a TV screen in an Edinburgh takeaway, describing destruction caused by aliens attacking New York.

'I've never been cooler among friends and family.' Laura Miller

In the closing credits, Laura Miller is credited as the Scottish News Reporter.

Laura said: "The whole Avengers franchise is always shrouded in such secrecy... and they've done a good job because I didn't even know I was in it!

"It was a colleague who alerted me to a newspaper article which mentioned my (brief) appearance...

"I've never been cooler among friends and family. I'm hoping they extend my part in the sequel..."

Avengers: Infinity War sees the superheroes face off against villain Thanos, played by Josh Brolin.

It is expected to have one of the largest opening weekends of all time and has earned highly positive reviews among critics.

