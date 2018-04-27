Schoolboy footballers to star in their own sticker album

Youngsters at Linlithgow Rose Community Football Club will be able to collect the stickers.

The boys will be able to collect and swap stickers. Words & Pictures

A team of schoolboy footballers are living the World Cup dream - by starring in their own sticker album.

Seven and eight-year-olds at Linlithgow Rose Community Football Club will feature in what is believed to be the first album of its kind launched in Scotland.

Around 40 boys have all had their pictures professionally taken by a firm which will now turn them into stickers and produce an album.

Each member of the squad will regularly be given packs of stickers to collect and swap with their teammates.

Rose 2010s coach Alistair Paton said: "Our coaching sessions are all about fun and if we can teach some football skills along the way and an understanding of the game then we think we are doing our job.

"The sticker album was just another way of making it fun. As coaches we have sons who are in the team and are at the age where they are all collecting and swapping the Scottish and English league stickers and I remember doing the same when I was their age and loved it."

Paton also hopes the stickers will further build the team spirit amongst the squad.

He said: "Collecting the stickers will encourage them to interact more as a team, learn each other's names, encourage friendship and there will no longer be an excuse for not passing to a player because they didn't know their name.

The boys will get an album and a tin of stickers to get them started. Words & Pictures

"Rather than just knowing five or six boys they go to school with, through this and playing football, it's just under 40 friends they are making."

The stickers and albums are being created by South Queensferry-based firm Words & Pictures.

While they have created full-size albums for other clubs, this will be their first 'mini album' for a single age group.

Words & Pictures owner Alistair Pryde said: "The whole concept is based around the fact that coaches and players - and their parents - want to see images of themselves looking like professionals, similar to the way players in other sticker albums appear, such as the World Cup, Scottish Premiership or English Premier League.

"I bring my equipment to training sessions and set up a studio that allows me to take high-quality photographs of the coaches and players.

"Once the photographs are taken they're designed into stickers and printed.

"The clever bit is sorting them into a random sequence and packets of five for the collectors to open on a week-by-week basis after training.

"Many of the coaches and parents remember collecting stickers in their youth and are delighted by the retro feel to the product.

"They'll have to find every sticker to fill their album and swap their doubles with their team mates."

Want the inside story from John MacKay? Sign up to the 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribed Want the inside story from John MacKay? Sign up to the 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.