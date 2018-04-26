Golden Wonder crisp packet found on beach after 50 years

The ready salted packet survived half a century beneath the sands of Gullane beach.

Crisps: Found on beach.

A packet of Golden Wonder crisps from 1967 has been found on a beach in East Lothian.

Neil McDonald discovered the five-decade-old wrapper while cleaning up Gullane beach earlier this week.

It apparently survived the half century beneath the dunes and may have been unearthed by heavy winds hitting the beach.

The ready salted packet has a promotion to enter a competition to win a Triumph estate car.

Triumph: An example of the Triumph Herald estate car, promoted on the wrapper. CC by Joost J Bakker

Mr McDonald, 42, said he was shocked when he checked how old the packet was by checking the closing date of the competition on the back.

He said: "It was buried under the sand but I could see the corner edging out.

"I was very surprised, it's quite frightening how durable these plastics can be.

"It's a real indicator that we need to do more to control what goes into the ocean and on the coasts."

A recent report into plastic pollution found some of Scotland's most remote waters had become contaminated by plastics, threatening seabirds and marine wildlife.

