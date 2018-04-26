Huge bowl of city's historic fountain lowered into place

The latest stage of the refurbishment of the Ross Fountain in Edinburgh has been completed.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5776799879001-ross-fountain.jpg" />

The bowl of a historic fountain in Edinburgh's Princes Street Gardens has been lowered in to place, as the latest stage of restoration work was completed.

Four sections of the Ross Fountain's main bowl, each weighing two tonnes, were lifted into position on Thursday.

The quatrefoil-shaped bowl has the capacity to hold 12 tonnes of water, but it typically holds six tonnes as the fountain spouts down the water.

Workers also used cranes to install statues of four muses, representing art, science, poetry and industry.

Each muse weighed between 1.5 and two tonnes.

The Ross Development Trust is carrying out a £1.9m refurbishment of the 19th Century fountain, which is hoped to be completed by the summer.

Work began in July 2017 by Wigan-based specialists Lost Art.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.