Kirsty Maxwell's family heartbroken year on from death

The 27-year-old, from Livingston, died after plunging from a hotel balcony in Benidorm.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5721739453001-police-destroyed-kirsty-maxwell-s-clothes.jpg" />

The family of a Scots woman who plunged to her death in Benidorm have said they are still coming to terms with her "brutal death" one year on from her fall.

Kirsty Maxwell, from Livingston, West Lothian, died after falling from the tenth floor of the resort's Apartmentos Payma hotel on April 29.

The 27-year-old entered a room being used by five men from England before the incident, where she was described as being in a "state of terror".

This weekend marks a year since her death, which Mrs Maxwell's family describe as an "extremely difficult period".

In a statement, they said: "One year we have been fighting for justice, truth and answers.

"One year trying to come to terms with losing our beautiful girl.

"This weekend we will mark in our own private way, remembering Kirsty and how special she was to us all, how much she affected our lives and how much we miss her."

Couple: Family devastated over death.

They added: "We would like to thank you all for your continued support, welcome wishes and respecting our privacy during this extremely difficult period for our family.

"Family and friends will be changing social media profile photos to a picture of Kirsty.

"Please feel free to support by changing your picture for the duration of Sunday April 29. Thank you from all the family."

Tribute: Family desperate for answers.

The family were desperate to find out what happened to her missing pink T-shirt and denim skirt.

But they have now revealed Spanish forensic officers destroyed them after her death.

Her clothes were also never tested for DNA, according to the family.

Mrs Maxwell's father, Bryan Curry, said he was "shocked and horrified" at the revelation.

Ricky Gammon, 31, Anthony Holehouse, 34, Callum Northridge, 27, and 32-year-old Daniel Bailey appeared at the Palau de Justicia last year, when they denied any involvement in Kirsty Maxwell's death.

STV News previously revealed a witness came forward to say a group living across from Mrs Maxwell was trying to alert police of how it happened.

The witness said Mrs Maxwell could have clambered down the side of a hotel before falling.

