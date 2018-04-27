Thousands of cyclists set for Pedal on Parliament protest

Mark Beaumont will lead a mass ride through Edinburgh to the Scottish Parliament.

Cyclists: Seventh demonstration this weekend.

Thousands of cyclists will ride through Edinburgh on Saturday as part of the seventh Pedal on Parliament demonstration.

The annual event sees cyclists demand safer conditions on Scotland's roads.

Long-distance cyclist Mark Beaumont will lead the mass ride from the Meadows to the Scottish Parliament on closed roads.

The procession will set off at midday.

One of the volunteers organising the event, Alice Lyall, was hurt in a cycling accident on Edinburgh's tram line when her wheels got caught in the tracks.

In May last year, 24-year-old medical student Zhi Min Soh died after her bicycle wheels became jammed in the tram tracks and she fell.

Ms Lyall said: "A few years ago I had a frightening fall on Princes Street when my bike wheel got trapped in the tramline. I was really lucky and walked away with a concussion.

"Since then a young woman in Edinburgh has lost her life in a similar incident, and hundreds of other people have been hurt.

"It makes me angry sometimes - it shouldn't feel this risky to get around my own city just because I'm not in a car!

"That's why I decided to help organise Pedal on Parliament this year, because our roads should be safe for all of us."

In September last year, Beaumont broke the record for travelling around the world on a bicycle.

He said: "I am looking forward to joining Pedal on Parliament once again, this time with my daughter.

"While I believe progress has been made over the past seven years to make Scotland a safer country to cycle in, it is massively important that our MSPs understand how vital safer roads and better infrastructure are for everyone.

"It's only through a mindset of sharing roads and respect for everyone that we will see more adults and children feeling safe enough to cycle as part of their everyday lives."

