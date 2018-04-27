  • STV
  • MySTV

Thousands of cyclists set for Pedal on Parliament protest

Neil Pooran Neil Pooran

Mark Beaumont will lead a mass ride through Edinburgh to the Scottish Parliament.

Cyclists: Seventh demonstration this weekend.
Cyclists: Seventh demonstration this weekend.

Thousands of cyclists will ride through Edinburgh on Saturday as part of the seventh Pedal on Parliament demonstration.

The annual event sees cyclists demand safer conditions on Scotland's roads.

Long-distance cyclist Mark Beaumont will lead the mass ride from the Meadows to the Scottish Parliament on closed roads.

The procession will set off at midday.

One of the volunteers organising the event, Alice Lyall, was hurt in a cycling accident on Edinburgh's tram line when her wheels got caught in the tracks.

In May last year, 24-year-old medical student Zhi Min Soh died after her bicycle wheels became jammed in the tram tracks and she fell.

https://stv.tv/news/east-central/1390292-cyclist-who-died-on-tram-tracks-was-medical-student/ | default

Ms Lyall said: "A few years ago I had a frightening fall on Princes Street when my bike wheel got trapped in the tramline. I was really lucky and walked away with a concussion.

"Since then a young woman in Edinburgh has lost her life in a similar incident, and hundreds of other people have been hurt.

"It makes me angry sometimes - it shouldn't feel this risky to get around my own city just because I'm not in a car!

"That's why I decided to help organise Pedal on Parliament this year, because our roads should be safe for all of us."

https://stv.tv/news/east-central/1398035-scots-cyclist-smashes-around-the-world-cycle-record/ | default

In September last year, Beaumont broke the record for travelling around the world on a bicycle.

He said: "I am looking forward to joining Pedal on Parliament once again, this time with my daughter.

"While I believe progress has been made over the past seven years to make Scotland a safer country to cycle in, it is massively important that our MSPs understand how vital safer roads and better infrastructure are for everyone.

"It's only through a mindset of sharing roads and respect for everyone that we will see more adults and children feeling safe enough to cycle as part of their everyday lives."

https://stv.tv/news/east-central/1398798-new-tram-line-bike-lanes-after-edinburgh-cyclist-s-death/ | default

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.