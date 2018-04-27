Daughter stole family's savings to pay for breast implants

Lisa Reid and her partner Mark Green, of Kelty, Fife, were jailed over the theft.

Jail: The pair from Kelty, Fife, were found guilty. CC by Paul McIlroy / Cropped

A dad has admitted he was pleased to see his daughter being sent to prison for stealing his family's life savings to pay for breast implants.

Lisa Reid and her partner Mark Green, of Kelty, Fife, were jailed for four-and-a-half years for hatching a plot to steal nearly £50,000 from Derek Reid.

Mr Reid said the callous theft had torn his family apart and that the couple had got what they deserved by being jailed.

After stealing the cash, the duo went on a month-long spending spree which included booking a cosmetic surgery break in Belgium and buying numerous pairs of Ugg boots.

The couple bought three cars within a few days and blew thousands of pounds on toys and clothes during the run up to Christmas.

He said: "She needed to get a custodial sentence and hopefully while she is in prison she will wake up and smell the coffee.

"I just hope she will come out of jail a better person. She is still my daughter but this whole thing has been very difficult for us as a family.

"She has lost more than the money she took - she has lost her family as well. It is sad, awful in fact."

Mr Reid said he had lost £48,700 the couple had stolen and said: "The money means nothing to me.

"Money is replaceable. It is the damage it has done to my family which hurts most."

Mother-of-one Reid, 29, was jailed for two years after planning the scheme to rob her dad's home and steal his safe while he was abroad on holiday.

Green, 35, was jailed for 30 months for carrying out the break-in while Reid tried to give herself an alibi by spending the day with one of her sisters.

When their home was raided by police two months after the heist, more than £22,000 had been spent and purchased items were stacked in their Kelty home.

Sheriff Gillian Wade said: "This was a planned offence and both of you seem to be equally culpable for what went on."

She told Reid: "You accept you were the person behind it and that it was your idea and that it was you who drove your partner into perpetrating this offence.

"Mr Green's role was far greater than he is prepared to admit. I do not accept that you were an innocent bystander who was brought in at the last minute.

"It was carried out without any regard for the victims of the crime and I see no alternative to custodial sentences."

The couple had denied being responsible but CCTV footage contradicted their evidence about their whereabouts on the day of the break-in.

Reid told officers that, despite not working, she was able to save up her benefits to pay for the items and a cosmetic surgery holiday in Belgium.

Constable Kelly Webster, 31, told the jury: "There were boxes and boxes of shoes, brand new in the box."

Reid replied: "I know I've got a lot of shoes."

She told the officer: "Financially, I'm totally fine."

The duo spent £1830 on beds the day after taking the suitcase-style safe and there was so much new items in their spare room that police had to order a large van to take it all away.

The court was told £48,700 in £20 notes was bundled up and stored in a spare bedroom at the family home in Ferryden, Montrose.

The pair were found guilty of the incident, which happened on September 10, 2016.

