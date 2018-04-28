Investigators in Benidorm year on from Kirsty Maxwell death

Mrs Maxwell's family say they are still 'fighting for justice, truth and answers.'

Investigation: Police 'overlooked witnesses.'

Investigators looking into the death of Kirsty Maxwell in Benidorm have returned to the Spanish resort a year on from her fatal fall.

Kirsty Maxwell, from Livingston in West Lothian, died after falling from the tenth floor of the resort's Apartmentos Payma hotel on April 29.

The 27-year-old had entered a room being used by five men from England before the incident, where she was described as being in a "state of terror".

She was on a hen weekend and had been looking for her friends.

David Swindle, a former detective who is advising the Maxwell family, has returned to seek new witnesses.

New posters are being placed around the hotel in an effort to seek witnesses who have not yet spoken to police.

STV News is in Benidorm on the first anniversary of Mrs Maxwell's death.

At a press conference on Saturday statement was read out on behalf of her family, which said: "One year we have been fighting for justice, truth and answers.

"One year trying to some to terms with losing our beautiful girl.

"This weekend we will mark in our own private way, remembering Kirsty and how special she was to us all."

'Kirsty's family live in hope that there's going to be information that will help find out the truth about what happened to her.' David Swindle

Mr Swindle said: "We know that there were witnesses who weren't interviewed in the Hotel Presidente and other nearby places.

"Kirsty's family live in hope that there's going to be information that will help find out the truth about what happened to her."

Ricky Gammon, 31, Anthony Holehouse, 34, Callum Northridge, 27, and 32-year-old Daniel Bailey appeared at the Palau de Justicia last year, when they denied any involvement in Kirsty Maxwell's death.

