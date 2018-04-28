Terminally ill woman defies doctors with marathon run

Mandie Stevenson says taking up distance running as a hobby has extended her lifespan.

Hospice: Money raised for charity. STV

A terminally ill young woman is continuing to defy doctors as she prepares to take part in Sunday's Stirling Marathon.

Mandie Stevenson, from Falkirk, was diagnosed with secondary breast cancer in 2015 and was told she had five years to live.

The 28-year-old believes running has extended her life expectancy.

She finished chemotherapy two years ago and completing the marathon is part of her bucket list.

'I remember thinking, my life's over. But actually it's far from over.' Mandie Stevenson

Ms Stevenson said: "When I got diagnosed with terminal breast cancer that was when I decided I would start running.

"So after I finished my chemotherapy two years ago I decided I would give myself the challenge of doing the Edinburgh half marathon.

"My oncologist wasn't too keen, he said it would be too much, but I proved him wrong with that and then I signed up for the Stirling Marathon."

She added: "The day I got diagnosed, I'll never ever forget it. I just remember being in the biggest panic.

"I remember thinking, my life's over. But actually it's far from over."

So far, Ms Stevenson has raised more than £3000 for Strathcarron Hospice.

Around 6000 people are due to take part in the Stirling Marathon and Half Marathon on Sunday.

