Woman attacked by thief who sneaked into her house

The 44-year-old victim was assaulted in the early hours of the morning.

Police: Appeal for information. Google 2018

A woman has been assaulted by a thief who snuck into her home in the early hours of the morning.

The 44-year-old victim was attacked in Mitchell Street, Kirkcaldy, around 2.40am on Saturday.

She suffered minor injuries while money and alcohol was stolen.

Police are now appealing for any taxi drivers whop were in the area at the time to come forward.

DCI Scott Cunningham, said: "The victim sustained minor injuries as a result but is very shaken by the incident.

"We are appealing for any witnesses including taxi drivers who were in the area at that time after a night out who may have seen anyone matching this description to contact us.

"We would also like to remind people to ensure their front doors are locked and secure at all times."

The suspect is in his to late 20s, has a slim build, and had a local accent.

He was wearing a dark hooded top which was pulled up over his head, with white writing on one of the sleeves and also stonewashed jeans and black boots.

