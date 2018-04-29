Friends of Kirsty Maxwell return to Benidorm one year on

Other members of the hen party are helping Mrs Maxwell's family find answers.

Search: Friends had been on a hen party.

The best friends of a woman who died in Benidorm while they were on a hen weekend have returned to Spain to try and find answers.

One year on, what happened in the moments before Kirsty Maxwell fell from a balcony on the Apartmentos Payma hotel is unknown.

The case remains open and the five British men questioned about the 27-year-old's death by Spanish police deny any wrongdoing.

Mrs Maxwell had entered the men's room shortly before she fell.

She had been part of a large group of women celebrating Carolynn Burke's hen party.

Now some of the women, who are all from Livingston in West Lothian, have returned to the Spanish resort to help with the appeal to find witnesses.

Mrs Maxwell's family have vowed never to give up in their search for answers.

Benidorm: Carolynn Burke has returned to Spain. STV

Ms Burke told STV News: "For me, my heart's back home with the rest of Kirsty's family and friends."

She hoped their visit would uncover new witnesses who could help with the investigation.

She added: "There's a lot of people who come here every single year, and they have friends who are out here. "So they're the key people we need to get to.

"But there's a lot of people who can relate to the situation we as friends are in. "Everyone can relate to this."

'We were told to check who was missing and there had been an accident. I just couldn't understand what was going on.' Carolynn Burke

Ms Burke also described the moment the friends discovered Kirsty had died.

She said: "I woke up around 10.30am to lots of banging on my apartment door and when the door opened my mum was there.

"We were told to check who was missing and there had been an accident.

"I just couldn't understand what was going on."

She continued: "They said something about someone being by the pool - I still hadn't caught on.

"Then one of my other friends went over to the balcony and came back and told me it was Kirsty."

