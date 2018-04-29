Family of Sheku Bayoh take legal action against police

The civil action will be lodged at the Court of Session in Edinburgh next week.

Sheku Bayoh: Died in police custody.

The family of Sheku Bayoh, who died in police custody in 2015, are taking legal action against Scotland's most senior police officer.

The civil action will be lodged at the Court of Session in Edinburgh before time-barring rules come into effect on Thursday, according to lawyer Aamer Anwar.

Mr Bayoh's family are suing Police Scotland acting chief constable Iain Livingstone, claiming officers were responsible for his death.

It is understood they are seeking £2m in damages.

The 31-year-old died after being restrained by officers responding to a call in Kirkcaldy, Fife, in May 2015.

His family have previously criticised the length of time taken to investigate his death.

The Police Investigations and Review Commissioner (Pirc) submitted a report into the incident to the Crown Office in August 2016.

Prosecutors have yet to decide whether or not there should be any criminal proceedings.

A fatal accident inquiry will be held regardless of whether anyone is charged.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "We can confirm that legal papers have been received and as such it would be inappropriate to comment further at this time."

