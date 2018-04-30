Driver dies as car careers off road and smashes into tree

The crash happened on the A7 near Teviothead in the Borders at 7.50am on Sunday.

Crash: Man died at the scene. Police Scotland

A driver has died after a car careered off a road and smashed into a tree.

A white Honda Civic left the road before crashing into a tree.

An 87-year-old man, who was the driver, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road was closed for around four hours while investigations were carried out.

Sergeant Andy Gibb said: "Our thoughts are with the family and friends of this man who has tragically lost his life as a result of the collision.

"I would ask anyone who was driving on the A7 between Hawick and Langholm and who saw the collision to come forward.

"I would also ask anyone who may have seen the white Honda Civic immediately prior to the collision to get in touch.

"Similarly, anyone with any information relevant to the inquiry is asked to contact us as soon as possible."

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101.

