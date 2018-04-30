Church treasurer stole £70,000 and forged bank statements
Janet Farquhar embezzled money from church collections over eight years.
A church treasurer has been jailed after embezzling more than £70,000.
Janet Farquhar, of Cockenzie in East Lothian, took the cash from Chalmers Memorial Church in Port Seton over the course of eight years.
The 70-year-old was caught after the Church of Scotland wrote to her to point out that Chalmers had missed payments.
Farquhar was jailed for 18 months at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday after earlier admitting embezzling £72,155.
Defence solicitor Colm Dempsey told Sheriff Peter Braid that Farquhar had repaid £15,000 and was willing to offer the church security on her house.
He said that his client hoped "to make peace with the congregation" once the stolen money was paid back.
But Sheriff Braid said that because she took the money from church collections and had forged bank statements, he had no option but to send Farquhar to jail.
