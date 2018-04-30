  • STV
  • MySTV

Parents paid £5000 ransom after men threatened to kill son

STV

Ziarat Ali and Basharat Khan admitted to extorting money after driving man to Borders.

The pair were jailed at the High Court in Edinburgh.
The pair were jailed at the High Court in Edinburgh. PA

Two men threatened to take a man to England and kill him unless his parents paid them thousands of pounds.

Ziarat Ali and Basharat Khan extorted £5000 from the mother and father of Bilaal Afzal.

Mr Afzal repeatedly phoned his parents with ransom demands after he was taken from Edinburgh to the Borders village of Newtown St Boswells.

After being paid the money, Ali, 34, and Khan, 30, were then stopped by police on the A7 in Gorebridge, Midlothian, as they returned to Edinburgh.

Lord Brailsford jailed Ali for 18 months and Khan for 30 months on Monday after they admitted extortion.

The High Court in Edinburgh heard the first ransom demand was made by Afzal, then aged 23, to his father at his shop in Fountainbridge, Edinburgh, on September 8 last year.

The following day a man representing Ali and Khan turned up at the shop to collect £5000.

Advocate depute Peter Ferguson QC said: "In that first call, Bilaal told his father that £11,000 was wanted for his release. It was also stated that if the money was not forthcoming he would be taken to Bradford and killed."

Further calls were made and, after Mr Afzal's father said he could not raise that sum, Ali and Khan dropped their ransom demand to £5000.

Ali, of Roslyn Place and Khan, of Kingswood Terrace, both Bradford, in Yorkshire, had earlier faced a further charge of abducting and assaulting Mr Afzal.

However, after they admitted extortion the Crown accepted their not guilty pleas.

A third accused, 49-year-old Patrick Loyden, was cleared of all all charges.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.