Film festival's free open air cinema announces line-up

Films such as Thor and The Greatest Showman will be shown at the event in Edinburgh.

Films: The cinema will take place in June. Neil Hanna

Films such as The Greatest Showman and Who Framed Roger Rabbit? will be shown at the Edinburgh International Film Festival's (EIFF) open-air cinema this June.

Taking place at St Andrew's Square Garden, the cinema will be in place from Friday June 15 to Sunday 17.

Classics such as Big Trouble in Little China, Casablanca and Ghostbusters will be featured alongside blockbusters like Wonder Woman and Thor: Ragnarok.

Family favourites like Paddington and The Incredibles will also be shown.

Hosted in partnership by the EIFF, Essential Edinburgh, and new sponsor Mackays, all screenings will be free, with no ticket required.

Mark Adams, EIFF Artistic Director said: "Our annual selection of free screenings are always the perfect way to get in the movie mood in the weekend before the Film Festival begins.

"From Casablanca to The Greatest Showman, this is a selection of great films that will appeal to film fans young and old."

Launched in 2011, the St Andrew Square screenings were created to bring film lovers into the city centre, to celebrate the capital's rich culture and creativity and generate excitement during the run-up to the EIFF.

