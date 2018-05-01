Man charged after teenager 'sexually assaulted' in street

The girl was spotted by a concerned taxi driver on Duddingston Park South in Edinburgh.

Niddrie: Taxi driver stopped to check on woman.

A man has been charged after an alleged sex attack on a teenage girl.

The girl was spotted by a concerned taxi driver following an incident on Duddingston Park South in Niddrie, Edinburgh.

The driver stopped to check on her at 1am on Sunday.

Officers said a 46-year-old man has been charged with sexual offences.

Detective inspector Lyle Shaw of said: "We know that the driver was concerned enough to stop and check on the welfare of this female, and he is to be commended for that.

"However, he may hold information which may assist in our investigation and I would urge him to contact us as soon as possible.

"At that time of the day, the Duddingston Park South area is busy with traffic coming to and from the city centre and we are asking anyone who was in the area, or passing through, to contact us, even if they think they saw nothing out of the ordinary.

"Many drivers now use dash cams and they may have captured crucial evidence without even realising it so I'd be keen to hear from anyone who may have footage from the Niddrie area early on Sunday morning."

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101.

