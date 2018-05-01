Bacon left on doors of mosque in hate-fuelled attack

The incident happened at Dunfermline Central Mosque on Woodmill Road at the weekend.

Strips of bacon have been left on the doors of a mosque in a hate-fuelled attack.

It came as the mosque hosted its Race against Racism event.

On social media, the mosque said: "This act was a deliberate symbol of hatred chosen as Muslims and Jews do not eat pork.

"We recognise this hatred is driven via social media and continue to work with local and national government in how we all tackle the issue.

"It's a shame that a minority within society want to only promote hatred and fear, who refuse to engage and get to know us, but we do recognise it is just a minority of people with this hatred of others.

"We also ask our Muslim community to be vigilant with Ramadan approaching and to also not worry as the police will be stepping up policing around the mosque and advising us on extra security measures to take."

