Sculpture by Kelpies creator unveiled by Princess Royal

The 15ft steel sculpture of a horse's head was revealed at Edinburgh University.

Princess Royal: Anne unveiled the Andy Scott piece, called Canter. PA

The Princess Royal has unveiled a new sculpture by the creator of the Kelpies at the University of Edinburgh.

The 15ft steel sculpture of a horse's head at the university's Royal (Dick) School of Veterinary Studies forms the centrepiece of the landscaped entrance way to a new hub for staff and students.

Princess Anne, who is chancellor of the university, unveiled the piece by Andy Scott at the opening of the new building on Tuesday.

She also launched the school's newly-expanded equine hospital.

Weighing in at around a ton and a half, the steel structure, named Canter, took one year from initial sketches to completion.

Mr Scott, the designer behind the Kelpies sculptures in Falkirk, said: "I chose a heavy horse to reflect the original intent of the school, which was set up to help workhorses in the early 19th century.

"I am delighted with how it fits into the environment, blending with the unique architectural features of the building and the stone plinth."

The new building has been named after the former principal of the Royal (Dick) Veterinary College, Orlando Charnock Bradley.

It houses new vet school facilities, including a gym and a public outreach centre.

The facility is also home to the Roslin Innovation Centre, which provides laboratory and office space for animal and veterinary science start-up companies.

Professor David Argyle, head of the veterinary school, said: "The opening of the new expanded equine hospital represents a major step change in how we treat horses and we are delighted that the Princess Royal was here today for this event.

"We are also delighted with Canter by Andy Scott, an incredible piece of art and fitting for a veterinary school that was originally established to support the treatment of working horses."

