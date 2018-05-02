Pet cat killed after being poisoned with anti-freeze

A warning has been issued to owners after the incident at Taylor Place in Midlothian.

Dalkeith: Two cats were targeted. Google 2018

A cat has been killed and another seriously injured after being poisoned with anti-freeze.

A warning has been issued to owners following the incident on Taylor Place in Dalkeith, Midlothian.

Two cats were targeted, with one having to be put down and the other left seriously injured.

Inspector Stephanie McCrossan said: "The poisoning of domestic animals is a huge issue and we deal with a large number of complaints regarding poisonings and they are incredibly difficult to solve due to the nature of the crime.

"Antifreeze (ethylene glycol) is one of the most common causes of cat poisoning, particularly in the winter months.

"The liquid is usually colourless and odourless, but it has a sweet taste that appeals to dogs in particular, but cats will also ingest it.

"By the time symptoms occur, such as vomiting, lethargy and, in the latter stages, head shaking and coma, it is normally too late to treat.

"Renal failure is most often the cause of death, with irreparable damage to the kidneys.

"Pet owners in the area should be vigilant when letting their cats out of the house, and should supervise their animals where possible."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Scottish SPCA on 03000 999 999.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.