Abandoned cat found locked in carrier on house doorstep

SSPCA searching for Nellie's owners to ask why she was left without food or water.

Nellie is being cared for by the Scottish SPCA. Scottish SPCA

A cat has been found abandoned on a doorstep in Edinburgh.

She was found in a carrier by a member of the public on Castlebrae Avenue on Monday, April 30.

Nellie is now being cared for by the Scottish SPCA at its base in Balerno.

Scottish SPCA senior inspector John Toule said: "The cat had no obvious injuries when she was found, however that could have been drastically different if she had been left outside without food and water for much longer.

"Nellie, named by staff, is a tortoiseshell and white short-haired cat and was found in a carrier on a member of the public's doorstep.

"We're hoping that someone recognises her so we can find out why she was abandoned in this manner.

"Nellie is now being cared for at our centre in Balerno, where she will stay until we find her a loving new home."

Anyone with information is being urged to contact the Scottish SPCA on 03000 999 999.

