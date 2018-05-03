Worker stabbed in stomach during attempted robbery at shop

Emergency services were called to U Save on Elm Row in Edinburgh on Wednesday night.

Stabbing: Shop has been cordoned off. Google 2018

A worker has been stabbed during an attempted robbery at a shop.

Emergency services were called to U Save on Elm Row in Edinburgh at 9.35pm on Wednesday.

A 64-year-old man is said to have been knifed in the stomach before being taken to hospital.

The shop has been cordoned off while investigations are carried out.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Police in Edinburgh responded to a convenience store in Elm Row at around 9.35pm on Wednesday following an attempted robbery.

"During this time, a 64-year-old man sustained an injury to his abdomen and was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment.

"Enquiries are continuing and anyone with information is asked to contact police immediately."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.