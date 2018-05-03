Worker stabbed in stomach during attempted robbery at shop
Emergency services were called to U Save on Elm Row in Edinburgh on Wednesday night.
A worker has been stabbed during an attempted robbery at a shop.
Emergency services were called to U Save on Elm Row in Edinburgh at 9.35pm on Wednesday.
A 64-year-old man is said to have been knifed in the stomach before being taken to hospital.
The shop has been cordoned off while investigations are carried out.
A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Police in Edinburgh responded to a convenience store in Elm Row at around 9.35pm on Wednesday following an attempted robbery.
"During this time, a 64-year-old man sustained an injury to his abdomen and was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment.
"Enquiries are continuing and anyone with information is asked to contact police immediately."
