Teen cancer warrior set for US surgery after raising £240k

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5779876458001-teen-cancer-warrior-set-for-us-surgery-after-raising-240-000.jpg" />

An Edinburgh teenager fighting cancer will head to New York for treatment which could save her life, after £240,000 was raised.

Kira Noble, 14, has been battling neuroblastoma for three years but surgeons in Scotland have been unable to operate on the tumour.

Last month her family launched a crowdfunding appeal to raise £340,000 for treatment abroad.

Kira is now set to travel to see dedicated neuroblastoma doctors at the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Centre in New York.

While the £340,000 has not yet been reached, the family have been given the go-ahead for the operation next week.

Speaking to STV News, Kira said: "I was very happy about it but it kind of became more real, as in it's only next week now.

"So it's quite scary but I'm just happy I'm going to go get it done and then it'll be over."

Kira's mother, Aud, said: "You can actually almost feel the buzz of Kira's urgent appeal. It's just absolutely fantastic.

"We will definitely be going to New York, which is absolutely fabulous.

"We are not yet booked on a flight, we are awaiting results of Kira's blood count. We need to know that Kira is well enough and fit enough to travel."

She said the family were still seeking donations to reach their £340,000 target.

