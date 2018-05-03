  • STV
Man given unpaid work for trashing footballer's memorial

STV

Roberto Panza kicked flowers which had been laid for Shaun Woodburn in Edinburgh.

Memorial: Shaun Woodburn attack in Leith.
A man who trashed a memorial to a former junior footballer who was killed in on New Year's Day has been given a community payback order.

Roberto Panza, 46, kicked over flowers which had been laid for Shaun Woodburn at a memorial on Mill Lane, Edinburgh.

Mr Woodburn was killed outside Gladstone's Bar in Leith during the early hours of January 1, 2017.

Mohammed Ibnomer, 18, was jailed for four years after a jury returned a verdict of culpable homicide over the footballer's death.

Campaigners have since argued that the sentence was too short.

At Edinburgh Sheriff Court, Panza admitted committing a breach of the peace on January 2 this year.

He released balloons, removed a banner bearing Mr Woodburn's name and kicked flowers which had been laid at the memorial.

At around 1am, just after the anniversary of Mr Woodburn's death, Panza was seen making off with a banner which read: "Justice for Shaun Woodburn".

Sheriff Nigel Ross said the report stated Panza was "fixated with matters which had nothing to do with him."

He had two other complaints against him involving aggressive behaviour at a cafe, the American Consulate, Scottish Parliament and Holyrood Palace and had been in custody for more than seven months.

The most distressing incident, the sheriff said, was the desecration of the memorial and stress that had caused the family.

Sheriff Ross told Panza his offending was due to a long uncontrolled abuse of alcohol and legal highs, but having spent 230 days in custody, he was prepared to place him under supervision and given a community payback order.

He told Panza he would defer sentence on other matters for six months and if he reoffended in this time he would be jailed.

