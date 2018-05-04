More than £24,000 of goods stolen from business

The stolen van contained a large number of power tools and agricultural equipment.

Theft: More than £24,000 has been stolen.

More than £24,000 of good has been stolen from a business in West Lothian.

Between 2.30am and 2.50am on Tuesday, a white Ford Transit van was stolen from the Houston Mains Holding site in Broxburn.

The van contained a large number of power tools and agricultural equipment.

Inquiries are ongoing to recover the van, which has the registration SA67 HXE.

Detective Sergeant Andy McGhee said: "All of the products within the stolen van were due for delivery the following day and we are currently investigating to establish whether anyone had been monitoring the premises to watch the vehicle being loaded prior to this theft.

"Anyone who remembers seeing any suspicious activity around Houston Mains Holidng during the early hours of Tuesday morning, or throughout Monday, should contact police immediately.

"We would also urge members of the public who are approached and offered to buy any of these items to refuse and report the matter to us."

