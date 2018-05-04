Man sought by police after woman attacked in own home
An appeal was launched after the 37-year-old was assaulted in Craigmillar, Edinburgh.
Police are looking to trace a man after a woman was assaulted in her own home.
Officers released images after the 37-year-old was attacked in a flat in Craigmillar, Edinburgh.
Police are searching for a 48-year-old Gambian man who has a short black afro, a dark beard and wears large distinctive rings.
The woman was attacked on December 20.
Detective constable Narelle Allan said: "Extensive enquiries by detectives have been ongoing since December 2017 and we are now asking for the public's help.
"Anyone who may recognise this man, or who has any information on where he may be, is urged to contact us as soon as possible."
Anyone with information is asked to contact 101.
