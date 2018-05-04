Scots hairdresser deliberately infected man with HIV

Daryll Rowe had unprotected sex with four men in Edinburgh, with one contracting the virus.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5780355590001-daryll-rowe-jailed-for-life.jpg" />

A hairdresser deliberately tried to infect four men with HIV in Edinburgh, leading to one of his victims contracting the virus.

Daryll Rowe admitted charges relating to four individuals at the city's High Court on Friday and has been jailed for eight years.

The 28-year-old had embarked on a campaign to spread the virus after he was diagnosed in 2015.

Last month, Rowe was jailed for life at Brighton Crown Court for trying to infect ten men in England with HIV.

Five of his victims in England are known to have contracted the virus.



He became the first person in the UK to be convicted of deliberately trying to spread HIV.

Rowe, whose address was given as Lochend Road North, Musselburgh, faced a separate case against him in the Scottish justice system, which led to 20 separate charges being brought against him.

His admission of four of those charges means Rowe can now be pictured in Scotland.

He admitted "culpably and recklessly" having unprotected sex with four men between June and September 2015. He was diagnosed with the virus on April 20, 2015.

The charges state he did so while knowing he was HIV positive and had "total disregard for the consequences".

One of his Scottish victims, who had sex with Rowe in July 2015, went on to contract the virus.

