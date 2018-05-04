  • STV
  • MySTV

Scots hairdresser deliberately infected man with HIV

Neil Pooran Neil Pooran

Daryll Rowe had unprotected sex with four men in Edinburgh, with one contracting the virus.

A hairdresser deliberately tried to infect four men with HIV in Edinburgh, leading to one of his victims contracting the virus.

Daryll Rowe admitted charges relating to four individuals at the city's High Court on Friday and has been jailed for eight years.

The 28-year-old had embarked on a campaign to spread the virus after he was diagnosed in 2015.

Last month, Rowe was jailed for life at Brighton Crown Court for trying to infect ten men in England with HIV.

https://stv.tv/news/east-central/1414172-daryll-rowe-hairdresser-s-campaign-to-spread-hiv/ | default

Five of his victims in England are known to have contracted the virus.

He became the first person in the UK to be convicted of deliberately trying to spread HIV.

Rowe, whose address was given as Lochend Road North, Musselburgh, faced a separate case against him in the Scottish justice system, which led to 20 separate charges being brought against him.

His admission of four of those charges means Rowe can now be pictured in Scotland.

He admitted "culpably and recklessly" having unprotected sex with four men between June and September 2015. He was diagnosed with the virus on April 20, 2015.

The charges state he did so while knowing he was HIV positive and had "total disregard for the consequences".

One of his Scottish victims, who had sex with Rowe in July 2015, went on to contract the virus.

https://stv.tv/news/east-central/1412739-hairdresser-who-infected-men-with-hiv-jailed-for-life/ | default

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.