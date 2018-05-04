Girl, ten, 'tricked' by man accused of abduction bid

John Bermingham is accused of attempting to abduct two girls in Falkirk.

© HEMEDIA / SWNS Group

A schoolgirl told police officers that she thought she was being "tricked" by a man who allegedly tried to abduct her, a court has heard.

The ten-year-old child, who cannot be named for legal reasons, said she was playing with a friend when a man approached her in Glenburn Road, Falkirk, on May 19, 2017.

She was giving evidence on the second day of proceedings against 51-year-old John Bermingham, who denies two charges of attempted abduction and assault.

Jurors at the High Court in Edinburgh on Friday heard the girl say the man told her and her friend that he lost a "really expensive" jacket.

She said he told them that he needed their help to find the piece of clothing, the little girls agreed to help him as they thought he was "a really nice guy".

But the little girl said her opinion of the man changed after two males , one of whom had facial tattoos, approached the trio.

'He said there was a house that anybody could go into it and he said it was brand new and there was lots of treats inside.' Witness

She said the men asked them if she knew who the man was.

When the little girls said no, the two men told the little girl to go away from the scene to a house belonging to members of their family.

The little girl told detectives that the man tried to get to a house which contained "lots of treats."

She added: "He said there was a house that anybody could go into it and he said it was brand new and there was lots of treats inside."

The little girl said she later changed her mind about the man.

She added: "I felt like he was trying to trick us into going to his house.

"He said we should go there today but we never went."

Jurors were shown a video recording of the little girl speaking to police officers hours at Falkirk police office hours after the alleged abduction took place.

The child said she was playing with her friend - another ten-year-old girl when a man who was riding a mountain bike approached them at a playground.

She told the police officers that she and her friend agreed to help the man find his jacket.

They started walking to nearby woodland when they were stopped by another two men.

The little girl told the police that she knew the men and obeyed their instruction to go to a house belonging to their family.

She said she became concerned when she saw the men confronting the man they had been with.

'I saw they had him pinned down as if they were going to fight. I was scared.' Witness

She added: "I saw they had him pinned down as if they were going to fight. I was scared."

Detective constable Donald Rodger told the court that the man who the little girls had been with was later detained at the scene by police.

Mr Rodger, who is currently acting as a detective sergeant at Stirling police office, said he and another officer interviewed the man in the early hours of the following morning.

When prosecution lawyer Bernard Ablett asked Mr Rodger whether he could identify the man who he interviewed, the police officer pointed to Mr Bermingham who was sitting in the dock of the court with two security officers.

He added: "It was the man in the black T-shirt sitting beside the two officers."

Prosecutors claim that on May 19, 2017 at Glenburn Road, Falkirk, Bermingham did "with intent to commit a sexual offence" attempt to abduct the two girls.

Prosecutors claim that he pretended to them that he had lost his jacket and offered them money and that he induced them to go with him across a stretch of water called Glen Burn and into woodland there.

The Crown also claims that on the same date and at the same location, Bermingham assaulted a man called Brandon MacDonald by punching him on the head.

Defence advocate Keith Stewart QC lodged not guilty pleas on his client's behalf at the start of proceedings on Thursday.

The trial, before judge Lord Beckett, continues.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.